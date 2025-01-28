Sign up
Previous
Photo 3918
Trees
These trees look like a woodpecker has been making holes!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of our hike,
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4041
photos
225
followers
121
following
1073% complete
View this month »
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th January 2025 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
woodpecker
Kate
ace
Perhaps the birds are nestled down in the holes
January 28th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Great holes for or from the woodpeckers.
January 28th, 2025
