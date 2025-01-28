Previous
Trees by radiogirl
Photo 3918

Trees

These trees look like a woodpecker has been making holes!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of our hike,
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1073% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
Perhaps the birds are nestled down in the holes
January 28th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Great holes for or from the woodpeckers.
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact