Photo 3923
Flash of Red- kitchen
This is my favourite teapot, inherited from my mother-in-law.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
3
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
4046
photos
226
followers
121
following
1074% complete
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
Tags
b&w
,
teapot
,
for2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
February 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo beautiful
February 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This is pretty Kathy , a delightful design is the design by any chance in delf blue? So much to imagine with no colour !
February 2nd, 2025
