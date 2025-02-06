Sign up
Previous
Photo 3927
FOR-6 Around the Block
This is a band stand down by our waterfront where they have musicians play outside for special occasions. We thought it was a great spot for a winter photo.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
4
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4050
photos
228
followers
121
following
1075% complete
View this month »
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
3926
3927
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girlsjustwanttohavefun
,
for2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo super winters photo… fabulous
February 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
That is one very white arm!
February 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It is an awesome place for a beautiful photo
February 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely composition what a beautiful bandstand so nicely modelled by your walking friends
February 7th, 2025
