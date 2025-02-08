Previous
FOR-8 Around the Block by radiogirl
I went to see my grandson play hockey today, he is 8 years old and he scored 3 goals! We were so proud of him, he is improving so much! Love it!
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Joan Robillard ace
Good action shot
February 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
Great action shot. Well done to your grandson.
February 9th, 2025  
