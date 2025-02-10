Sign up
Photo 3931
FOR-10 Vintage
This is our public library. It has been designated a heritage building. Built in 1910, it was one of hundreds of similar looking libraries built by American steel magnet and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4054
photos
228
followers
121
following
1076% complete
Tags
vintage
,
library
,
for2025
Lou Ann
ace
It is lovely. Carnegie libraries are so wonderful.
February 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
An imposing entrance. I love the stone facade. Great vintage effect.
February 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully captured
February 10th, 2025
