FOR-10 Vintage

This is our public library. It has been designated a heritage building. Built in 1910, it was one of hundreds of similar looking libraries built by American steel magnet and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Lou Ann ace
It is lovely. Carnegie libraries are so wonderful.
February 10th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
An imposing entrance. I love the stone facade. Great vintage effect.
February 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully captured
February 10th, 2025  
