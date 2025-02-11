Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3932
FOR-11 Vintage
This is one of my husband‘s paintings of a restored boat that we saw in Bermuda.
I converted it to black-and-white.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
9
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4055
photos
228
followers
121
following
1077% complete
View this month »
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th February 2025 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
boat
,
bermuda
,
for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding photo of this awesome boat
February 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Superb photo!
February 12th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Fabulous painting
February 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
February 12th, 2025
Nada
ace
Beautiful. Feels like I could reach out and touch it.
February 12th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Stellar!
February 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 12th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Nice painting.
February 12th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely painting!
February 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close