FOR-11 Vintage by radiogirl
Photo 3932

FOR-11 Vintage

This is one of my husband‘s paintings of a restored boat that we saw in Bermuda.
I converted it to black-and-white.

11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding photo of this awesome boat
February 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Superb photo!
February 12th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Fabulous painting
February 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
February 12th, 2025  
Nada ace
Beautiful. Feels like I could reach out and touch it.
February 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Stellar!
February 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 12th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Nice painting.
February 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely painting!
February 12th, 2025  
