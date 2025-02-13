Sign up
Previous
Photo 3934
Flash of Red
This is my grandson, he loves playing chess and his VR game.
I decided to have my flash of red in the middle of my calendar this year. (my project my rules)
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4057
photos
228
followers
121
following
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
Tags
chess
,
grandson
,
vr
,
for2025
