Previous
Photo 3938
FOR - Composition
This is for the compositional element, repetitive shapes. These are mountainous snowbanks, we have a lot of snow this winter!
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
5
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4061
photos
228
followers
121
following
1078% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th February 2025 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Corinne C
ace
A stunning image
February 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome, so rugged
February 19th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
February 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous light! Looks like Mount Everest.
February 19th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
cold
February 19th, 2025
