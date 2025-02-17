Previous
FOR - Composition by radiogirl
Photo 3938

FOR - Composition

This is for the compositional element, repetitive shapes. These are mountainous snowbanks, we have a lot of snow this winter!
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A stunning image
February 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome, so rugged
February 19th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
February 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous light! Looks like Mount Everest.
February 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
cold
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact