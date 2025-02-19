Sign up
Previous
Photo 3940
I See you!
I have been visiting my sister in Ottawa Canada. I like this photo that is on the National Arts Centre, for this weeks composition and repetition.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Photo Details
Yao RL
ace
Brilliant, so interesting and striking.
February 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
And k see you, nicely composed
February 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Excellent!
February 21st, 2025
