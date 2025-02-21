Previous
FOR - lines, shape and form by radiogirl
Photo 3942

FOR - lines, shape and form

This monumental sculpture of a Spider stands outside the National Gallery of Canada.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Jane Pittenger ace
Yikes. I’m sure glad it is a sculpture
February 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh man I am scared
February 23rd, 2025  
amyK ace
Huge spider in the snow…fun juxtaposition!
February 23rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Oh my, that is a unique sculpture. Perfect for lines, shape and form.
February 23rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Yikes that is scary.
February 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
My question is...why? Definitely a good one to for your goal of lines, shape, and form, however!
February 23rd, 2025  
