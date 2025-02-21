Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3942
FOR - lines, shape and form
This monumental sculpture of a Spider stands outside the National Gallery of Canada.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4065
photos
229
followers
121
following
1080% complete
View this month »
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
canada
,
sculpture
,
ottawa
,
for2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Yikes. I’m sure glad it is a sculpture
February 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh man I am scared
February 23rd, 2025
amyK
ace
Huge spider in the snow…fun juxtaposition!
February 23rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Oh my, that is a unique sculpture. Perfect for lines, shape and form.
February 23rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Yikes that is scary.
February 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
My question is...why? Definitely a good one to for your goal of lines, shape, and form, however!
February 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close