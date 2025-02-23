Previous
FOR-Shapes by radiogirl
Photo 3944

FOR-Shapes

The Centennial Flame is a monument on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Dorothy ace
I’m amazed it is running in such cold temperatures! Heated water I assume?
February 24th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
I am amazed at the snow piled up around what looks to be running water.
February 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A great choice for the challenge!
February 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome shapes
February 25th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great shot and shapes
February 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Great scene
February 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 25th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Awesome shot! I remember in elementary school, we had a school trip to Ottawa, and the teachers all hyped the "eternal flame" we'd get to see and all the symbolism of an eternal flame, etc... and when we got there it was out because the fountain was under construction (they were adding Nunavut's crest), lol! I have seen it since though.
February 25th, 2025  
