Previous
Photo 3944
FOR-Shapes
The Centennial Flame is a monument on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
8
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4067
photos
229
followers
121
following
1080% complete
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
canada
,
building
,
parliament
,
ottawa
,
for2025
Dorothy
ace
I’m amazed it is running in such cold temperatures! Heated water I assume?
February 24th, 2025
Linda Godwin
I am amazed at the snow piled up around what looks to be running water.
February 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great choice for the challenge!
February 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome shapes
February 25th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great shot and shapes
February 25th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Great scene
February 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 25th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Awesome shot! I remember in elementary school, we had a school trip to Ottawa, and the teachers all hyped the "eternal flame" we'd get to see and all the symbolism of an eternal flame, etc... and when we got there it was out because the fountain was under construction (they were adding Nunavut's crest), lol! I have seen it since though.
February 25th, 2025
