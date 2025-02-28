Previous
FOR-Kitchen by radiogirl
FOR-Kitchen

Last kitchen photo, 2 of my favourite coffee mugs. It was funny this morning as I was making a coffee a fox came through our yard!
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Barb ace
They are delightful! How fun to see a real fox coming through your yard!
