Canada Lynx

This lynx came through our backyard and spent 45 minutes soaking up the sun ☀️!

We have never seen a lynx in our yard before.

More photos to come :)



Info on the Lynx, if interested:

The Canada lynx (Lynx canadensis) or Canadian lynxis one of the four living species in the genus Lynx. It is a medium-sized wild cat characterized by long, dense fur, triangular ears with black tufts at the tips, and broad, snowshoe-like paws. Its hindlimbs are longer than the forelimbs, so its back slopes downward to the front. The Canada lynx stands 48–56 cm (19–22 in) tall at the shoulder and weighs between 5 and 17 kg (11 and 37 lb). It is a good swimmer and an agile climber.(Wikipedia)