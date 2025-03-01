Previous
Canada Lynx by radiogirl
Photo 3950

Canada Lynx

This lynx came through our backyard and spent 45 minutes soaking up the sun ☀️!
We have never seen a lynx in our yard before.
More photos to come :)

Info on the Lynx, if interested:
The Canada lynx (Lynx canadensis) or Canadian lynxis one of the four living species in the genus Lynx. It is a medium-sized wild cat characterized by long, dense fur, triangular ears with black tufts at the tips, and broad, snowshoe-like paws. Its hindlimbs are longer than the forelimbs, so its back slopes downward to the front. The Canada lynx stands 48–56 cm (19–22 in) tall at the shoulder and weighs between 5 and 17 kg (11 and 37 lb). It is a good swimmer and an agile climber.(Wikipedia)
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1082% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jo ace
what an amazing cat, and great phoyo.
March 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beauty and an amazing find in your back yard - how exiting for you ! - manty photos taken I am sure !! fav
March 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
What a magnificent shot, let's hope it comes more often!
March 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact