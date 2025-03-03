Previous
Nature’s Art by radiogirl
Photo 3952

Nature’s Art

These icicles were along the road over a rock cliff, I asked my husband to pull over so I could take a photograph, and I couldn’t believe how large they were, about 10 feet tall!
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1082% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a wonderful sight - so well shown.
March 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! so powerful and beautiful ! - fav
March 4th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s amazing!
March 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact