Photo 3952
Nature’s Art
These icicles were along the road over a rock cliff, I asked my husband to pull over so I could take a photograph, and I couldn’t believe how large they were, about 10 feet tall!
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
3
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4080
photos
229
followers
121
following
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd March 2025 10:34am
Tags
icicles
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful sight - so well shown.
March 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw! so powerful and beautiful ! - fav
March 4th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s amazing!
March 4th, 2025
