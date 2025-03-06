Previous
Lynx licks by radiogirl
Photo 3953

Lynx licks

More pictures of the lynx that showed up in our backyard last week! He was really enjoying the sunny day and having a bath! Lol

Another photo of the Lynx:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2025-03-02


Info on the Lynx, if interested:
The Canada lynx (Lynx canadensis) or Canadian lynxis one of the four living species in the genus Lynx. It is a medium-sized wild cat characterized by long, dense fur, triangular ears with black tufts at the tips, and broad, snowshoe-like paws. Its hindlimbs are longer than the forelimbs, so its back slopes downward to the front. The Canada lynx stands 48–56 cm (19–22 in) tall at the shoulder and weighs between 5 and 17 kg (11 and 37 lb). It is a good swimmer and an agile climber.(Wikipedia)
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1083% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
Wow what an amazing experience de to be able to capture this beauty. Fav
March 6th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Great capture, love the ears!
March 6th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
He's incredible with those ears. What a visitor to have!
March 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact