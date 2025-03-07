Previous
The Pounce! by radiogirl
Photo 3955

The Pounce!

I caught this red fox pouncing on its prey in the backyard! The last couple of weeks has been exciting to see all wildlife in our yard!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the Lynx, much appreciated.
