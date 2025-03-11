Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3958
Coming in for a landing!
While in Ottawa visiting my sister, we walked around down by the Ottawa river and found all these ducks!
I think people feed them because they were following us around!
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4093
photos
230
followers
122
following
1084% complete
View this month »
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
Latest from all albums
3955
132
133
3956
3957
134
135
3958
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th February 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ducks
,
water
,
river
,
ottawa
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I can hear her screaming - " Get out of my way !!" Well timed and captured ! fav
March 12th, 2025
Lin
ace
Love this perfectly timed capture!
March 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing capture
March 12th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful capture!
March 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Incoming!! Terrific capture.
March 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close