Coming in for a landing! by radiogirl
Photo 3958

Coming in for a landing!

While in Ottawa visiting my sister, we walked around down by the Ottawa river and found all these ducks!
I think people feed them because they were following us around!
11th March 2025

Beryl Lloyd ace
I can hear her screaming - " Get out of my way !!" Well timed and captured ! fav
March 12th, 2025  
Lin ace
Love this perfectly timed capture!
March 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing capture
March 12th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful capture!
March 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Incoming!! Terrific capture.
March 12th, 2025  
