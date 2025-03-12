Sign up
Previous
Photo 3959
Ruffed Grouse
We always have grouse (partridge) in our backyard yard in the winter, this guy was all puffed out and looking for food in the bushes where the bunny was a few days ago!
Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and favs!
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
1
0
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th March 2025 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
backyard
,
grouse
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous flufffy partridge… wonderful photo
March 12th, 2025
