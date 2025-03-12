Previous
Ruffed Grouse by radiogirl
Ruffed Grouse

We always have grouse (partridge) in our backyard yard in the winter, this guy was all puffed out and looking for food in the bushes where the bunny was a few days ago!

Islandgirl

ace
Beverley ace
Gorgeous flufffy partridge… wonderful photo
March 12th, 2025  
