Taking Off by radiogirl
Photo 3960

Taking Off

I was so excited to capture this beautiful Great Grey Owl while visiting my sister in Ottawa!
They are commonly known as the "Ghost of the Forest"

Thank you for the comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the "Ruffed Grouse", much appreciated!
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

@radiogirl

ace
@radiogirl
