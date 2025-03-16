Sign up
Previous
Photo 3962
Foggy Morning
While down at the waterfront, I noticed some flooding in front of this statue and the lake behind is covered in ice, snow and fog!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
4
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4102
photos
230
followers
122
following
1085% complete
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th March 2025 8:52am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ice
,
reflections
,
water
,
fog
,
lake
Judith Johnson
ace
Gorgeous scene
March 16th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️
March 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Quite mfavystical with the dark form rising in the mist and fog !
March 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the reflections. I love the statue in the background.
March 17th, 2025
