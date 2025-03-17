Sign up
Previous
Photo 3963
Worm Blood Moon
Taken a couple of days after the moon was totally full!
I choose not to get up in the middle of the night, my sleep is important to me! lol
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
5
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
worm
,
blood
,
march
Corinne
ace
Amazing!
March 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha I would have been the same, I don’t lose sleep for anyone or anything! Super shot.
March 18th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning moon shot
March 18th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I think that is a smart choice…..sleep, I mean. You have a beautiful image and it is more unique.
March 18th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice one! I considered getting up but I'm glad I didn't. The clouds blocked the view.
March 18th, 2025
