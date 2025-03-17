Previous
Worm Blood Moon by radiogirl
Photo 3963

Taken a couple of days after the moon was totally full!
I choose not to get up in the middle of the night, my sleep is important to me! lol
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Photo Details

Corinne ace
Amazing!
March 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha I would have been the same, I don’t lose sleep for anyone or anything! Super shot.
March 18th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning moon shot
March 18th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I think that is a smart choice…..sleep, I mean. You have a beautiful image and it is more unique.
March 18th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice one! I considered getting up but I'm glad I didn't. The clouds blocked the view.
March 18th, 2025  
