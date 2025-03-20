Sign up
Photo 3966
Tigger
I’ve been feeding our neighbour’s cat Tigger while they were away. She often sits in front of the bookcase waiting for me to feed her. I was trying to engage her in some games but she didn’t want anything to do with it! Lol
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Tags
cat
,
tigger
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful cat
March 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of Tigger
March 20th, 2025
