Tigger by radiogirl
Photo 3966

Tigger

I’ve been feeding our neighbour’s cat Tigger while they were away. She often sits in front of the bookcase waiting for me to feed her. I was trying to engage her in some games but she didn’t want anything to do with it! Lol
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful cat
March 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of Tigger
March 20th, 2025  
