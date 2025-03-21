Sign up
Previous
Photo 3967
Hi There!
Zoom in and you will see my silly sister waving 👋 inside this old truck with no motor!
On our hikes I am always looking for a photo opportunity!
21st March 2025
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th March 2025 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
truck
,
hike
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Rob Z
ace
Lol - such a fun shot!
March 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Too fun
March 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So cute!
March 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Ha ha what fun.
March 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 21st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a great fun shot
March 21st, 2025
