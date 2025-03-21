Previous
Hi There! by radiogirl
Photo 3967

Hi There!

Zoom in and you will see my silly sister waving 👋 inside this old truck with no motor!
On our hikes I am always looking for a photo opportunity!
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1086% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Lol - such a fun shot!
March 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Too fun
March 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So cute!
March 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha what fun.
March 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 21st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a great fun shot
March 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact