Going Nowhere! by radiogirl
Photo 3968

Going Nowhere!

Same truck as yesterday with my sister trying to drive with no seats, doors or motor pretty much just the shell is left of this truck! Lol
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Barb ace
Fun and clever photo!
March 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun time
March 23rd, 2025  
