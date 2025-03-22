Sign up
Photo 3968
Going Nowhere!
Same truck as yesterday with my sister trying to drive with no seats, doors or motor pretty much just the shell is left of this truck! Lol
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Tags
snow
,
truck
,
hike
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Barb
ace
Fun and clever photo!
March 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun time
March 23rd, 2025
