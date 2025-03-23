Sign up
Previous
Photo 3969
Devil’s Rock
There are 2 faces in the rock cliff can you see them?
Thank you for your comments and faves on my last few photos of our Adventures!
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4116
photos
231
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th March 2025 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
cliff
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome I can see them
March 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nature is amazing.
March 24th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
March 24th, 2025
