Devil’s Rock by radiogirl
Photo 3969

Devil’s Rock

There are 2 faces in the rock cliff can you see them?

Thank you for your comments and faves on my last few photos of our Adventures!
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome I can see them
March 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nature is amazing.
March 24th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 24th, 2025  
