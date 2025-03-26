Sign up
Photo 3972
Statue and reflection
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4122
photos
231
followers
122
following
1088% complete
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3969
147
3970
148
3971
149
150
3972
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th March 2025 8:53am
Tags
snow
,
reflection
,
statue
,
lake
Barb
ace
Wonderful composition!
March 27th, 2025
