Girls just wanna have fun

Today we had a lovely lunch at one of the girls houses to celebrate two birthdays for March. We had two big pots of homemade soup, with biscuits and a birthday cake! And lots of laughs!

It was a snowy day and as we were leaving, I asked some of the girls that were still there too pose in front of the trees for a photo.

There was 10 of us for lunch this afternoon, 3 ladies couldn’t make it.