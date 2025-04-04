Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3979
Feeding the Chickadee
While on our hike this week some of us were able to feed the chickadees from our hand, as you can see in this photo!
This was the hike that we had a real workout, breaking trail in the snow and climbing and climbing! Lol
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4135
photos
233
followers
123
following
1090% complete
View this month »
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
Latest from all albums
154
3975
155
156
3976
3977
3978
3979
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
2nd April 2025 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
hike
,
trails
,
chickadee
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Shutterbug
ace
I have never seen a non-pet bird do that. Must be amazing.
April 4th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
@shutterbug49
it’s lovely, everyone feeds the chickadees when they go on this hike so they expect to be fed! Lol
April 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
So delightful!
April 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow absolutely amazing
April 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! so delightful !
April 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close