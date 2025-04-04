Previous
Feeding the Chickadee by radiogirl
Photo 3979

Feeding the Chickadee

While on our hike this week some of us were able to feed the chickadees from our hand, as you can see in this photo!
This was the hike that we had a real workout, breaking trail in the snow and climbing and climbing! Lol
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1090% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I have never seen a non-pet bird do that. Must be amazing.
April 4th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
@shutterbug49 it’s lovely, everyone feeds the chickadees when they go on this hike so they expect to be fed! Lol
April 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
So delightful!
April 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely amazing
April 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! so delightful !
April 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact