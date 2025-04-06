Sign up
Previous
Photo 3981
I’m Back!
I spotted a robin this morning in my backyard with a tail up!
I didn’t realize they had such beautiful feathers underneath the Tail!
He’s probably wondering why he came back so early because there’s still snow here!
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4137
photos
234
followers
123
following
Tags
snow
,
robin
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot of his his backend ! fav
April 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous close-up
April 7th, 2025
Canada Gem
Super shot! I've seen a couple too now, but never had my camera out!
April 7th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cute capture!
April 7th, 2025
