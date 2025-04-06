Previous
I’m Back! by radiogirl
I’m Back!

I spotted a robin this morning in my backyard with a tail up!
I didn’t realize they had such beautiful feathers underneath the Tail!
He’s probably wondering why he came back so early because there’s still snow here!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot of his his backend ! fav
April 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous close-up
April 7th, 2025  
Canada Gem
Super shot! I've seen a couple too now, but never had my camera out!
April 7th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cute capture!
April 7th, 2025  
