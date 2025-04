Is a type of feathery frost that forms as a result of specific climate conditions. The word ‘hoar’ comes from old English and refers to the old age appearance of the frost: the way the ice crystals form makes it look like white hair or a beard. (Wikipedia)The frost is only on the right side of this tree because the waterfalls is on that side and it’s getting all the fog from the falls, which is very powerfall.This is the waterfalls: