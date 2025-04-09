Sign up
Previous
Photo 3984
Dark-Eyed Junko
I enjoyed watching a flock of Dark-Eyed Junkos at our backyard feeder, this one was waiting his turn at the feeder.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4140
photos
234
followers
123
following
1091% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th April 2025 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
junko
,
darkeye
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very patience
April 10th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous details!
April 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous
April 10th, 2025
