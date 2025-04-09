Previous
Dark-Eyed Junko by radiogirl
Photo 3984

Dark-Eyed Junko

I enjoyed watching a flock of Dark-Eyed Junkos at our backyard feeder, this one was waiting his turn at the feeder.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
@radiogirl
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very patience
April 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous details!
April 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous
April 10th, 2025  
