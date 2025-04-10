Previous
Loki by radiogirl
Loki

My daughter’s cat Loki was visiting, I love his blue eyes and jacket my daughter made for him! He’s a cutie and has a lovely personality.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
1091% complete

Fotofox
Beautiful boy! Great shot, I love Bengals 🧡
April 10th, 2025  
Canada Gem
What a handsome boy!
April 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
April 10th, 2025  
