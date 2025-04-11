Sign up
Photo 3986
Grouse
I spotted this grouse walking around our yard all puffed up and nowhere to go! Lol
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
partridge
,
grouse
,
photoroom
Babs
ace
He really is puffed up.
April 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such beautiful patterns in the feathers.
April 11th, 2025
