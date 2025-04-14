Sign up
Previous
Photo 3989
Loki
My daughter’s cat is not used to snow and does not like walking on it, he’s standing on a picnic table trying to keep his paws dry! Lol
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and faves.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
4145
photos
234
followers
123
following
1092% complete
View this month »
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th April 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
cat
,
bengal
Barb
ace
Oh, what a darling photo of Loki! ❤️
April 14th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
I don't blame him!
April 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Loki is so cute!
April 14th, 2025
