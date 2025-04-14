Previous
Loki by radiogirl
Loki

My daughter’s cat is not used to snow and does not like walking on it, he’s standing on a picnic table trying to keep his paws dry! Lol

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Barb ace
Oh, what a darling photo of Loki! ❤️
April 14th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
I don't blame him!
April 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Loki is so cute!
April 14th, 2025  
