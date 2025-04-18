Previous
Morning Visitor by radiogirl
Morning Visitor

When I looked outside this morning I spotted this male Pileated Woodpecker enjoying the suet, here he was checking around to see if anyone else was waiting for the suet!
Beverley ace
Beautiful pov … so beautiful
April 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Terrific capture!
April 18th, 2025  
