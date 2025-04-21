Previous
Loki by radiogirl
Loki

Doing what he loves to do best….exploring!
My daughter made Loki’s jacket and has trained him to walk with her on a leash!

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Sam Palmer
I like his outfit!
April 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super cutie…
April 21st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
So beautiful!! I love his denim jacket vest! Beautiful kitty. It's great to explore on a leash.
April 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great outfit, what all the cool cats are wearing 😜
April 21st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of Loki
April 21st, 2025  
