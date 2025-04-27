Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4002
Tree Roots
Continuing with photos from our hike along the shoreline of our lake!
Such a huge tree that fell, looks like someone came out with a chainsaw and cut it up!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4158
photos
235
followers
123
following
1096% complete
View this month »
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
4001
4002
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
roots
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
,
prismapp
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
April 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close