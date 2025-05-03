Sign up
Photo 4008
ICE
This is ice buildup along the shoreline of our lake that the wind blew in!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate your comments on yesterday‘s photo of Gracie!
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
2
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4164
photos
235
followers
123
following
1098% complete
View this month »
5
2
2
main- album
ice
,
water
,
lake
,
shoreline
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured and presented
May 3rd, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely details and textures.
May 3rd, 2025
