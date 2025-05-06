Sign up
Previous
Photo 4010
Bunny yoga
Same bunny as yesterday, but here he’s doing the plank pose! It was so comical to watch him do stretches! Lol
Here is yesterday’s stretch:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2025-05-05
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
yoga
,
stretch
,
hare
,
snowshoe
,
plankpose
