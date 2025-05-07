Previous
ICE by radiogirl
Photo 4012

ICE

This was taken last Sunday, when I biked down to the lake and found ICE pushed up onto the sidewalk out to the quay.

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1099% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
May 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 8th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love this painterly effect.
May 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely edit ! fav
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact