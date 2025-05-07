Sign up
Previous
Photo 4012
ICE
This was taken last Sunday, when I biked down to the lake and found ICE pushed up onto the sidewalk out to the quay.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
4
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4168
photos
234
followers
123
following
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
Tags
ice
,
water
,
lake
,
slide
,
quay
,
faffing
,
prismaapp
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
May 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 8th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love this painterly effect.
May 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely edit ! fav
May 8th, 2025
