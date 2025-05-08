Sign up
Photo 4013
Foggy Morning
Love how the reflections just pop on this foggy morning!
8th May 2025
8th May 25
4
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4169
photos
234
followers
123
following
1099% complete
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th May 2025 10:59am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
lake
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
May 8th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow, this is awesome
May 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous trees and reflections - God's own half and half ! fav
May 8th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous
May 8th, 2025
