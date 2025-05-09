Sign up
Previous
Photo 4014
Bee Hotel
A bee hotel, also known as a bee house or bee condo, is a structure designed to provide nesting and shelter for solitary bees and other beneficial insects, like wasps. (Wikipedia)
9th May 2025
9th May 25
5
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4170
photos
234
followers
123
following
1099% complete
View this month »
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th April 2025 12:35pm
View Info
Tags
bee
,
hotel
KV
ace
Never seen anything like this… interesting concept.
May 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful bee hotel !
May 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
May 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
May 9th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a fabulous bug hotel.
May 10th, 2025
