Bee Hotel by radiogirl
Bee Hotel

A bee hotel, also known as a bee house or bee condo, is a structure designed to provide nesting and shelter for solitary bees and other beneficial insects, like wasps. (Wikipedia)
KV ace
Never seen anything like this… interesting concept.
May 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful bee hotel !
May 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool
May 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a fabulous bug hotel.
May 10th, 2025  
