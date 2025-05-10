Sign up
Photo 4015
Old Truck
I spotted this old truck on our walk and I gave it a little faffing with the Prismaapp.
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
prismapp
Barb
ace
Love your editing on the photo of an old truck !
May 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
What a great find and capture.
May 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
May 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nicely done!
May 11th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I bet you’ve made it look better than it does in real life. Great faff!
May 11th, 2025
