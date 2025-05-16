Sign up
Previous
Photo 4021
Welcome
We visited an old cemetery on our hike, this gate was open when we were leaving!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of the clouds!
16th May 2025
16th May 25
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4177
photos
233
followers
123
following
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th May 2025 9:27am
Tags
welcome
,
gates
Peter Dulis
ace
Pretty
May 17th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
May 17th, 2025
