Previous
Photo 4022
Waterfalls
After our walk around the cemetery, yesterday‘s photo with the gate, we hiked over to this waterfalls.
It is one of my favourite spots, first visit this year!
17th May 2025
17th May 25
2
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4178
photos
233
followers
123
following
1101% complete
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th May 2025 9:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
waterfalls
,
longexposure
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous!
May 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So breath-taking ! fav
May 17th, 2025
