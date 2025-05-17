Previous
Waterfalls by radiogirl
After our walk around the cemetery, yesterday‘s photo with the gate, we hiked over to this waterfalls.
It is one of my favourite spots, first visit this year!
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Dianne ace
Gorgeous!
May 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So breath-taking ! fav
May 17th, 2025  
