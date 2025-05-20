Sign up
Photo 4025
Tulip Festival
Earlier this week, I was visiting my sister in Ottawa and we got a chance to go down to see that Tulip festival!
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
festival
,
canada
,
tulip
,
ottawa
judith deacon
Beautiful, I bet the Festival was great too.
May 22nd, 2025
eDorre
Such a pretty color combo
May 22nd, 2025
