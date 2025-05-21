Sign up
Previous
Photo 4026
Grand Princess
While visiting Victoria, BC I spotted this cruise ship docked at The Breakwater.
While on vacation I won’t be able to comment on your photos as much as I often do, but I will be back soon!
21st May 2025
21st May 25
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4182
photos
232
followers
123
following
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st May 2025 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
victoria
,
cruise
,
bc
Joan Robillard
ace
Enjoy your vacation.
May 22nd, 2025
KV
ace
Have fun! Look at that kayaker out near that huge cruise ship!
May 23rd, 2025
