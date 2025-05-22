Sign up
Previous
Photo 4027
Floating Homes
I really enjoyed walking around and down the docks of the floating homes in Victoria BC!
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
7
5
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4183
photos
232
followers
123
following
1103% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th May 2025 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
canada
,
victoria
,
britishcolumbia
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I'd love living here
May 24th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fab composition and beautiful blues
May 24th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like such a fun place to photograph- and hours would go by in a blink!
May 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful reflections and stunning view in between the boats
May 24th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
ooooh the colors are beautiful!
May 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful homes and colourful reflections.
May 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
A wonderful area!
May 24th, 2025
