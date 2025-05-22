Previous
Floating Homes by radiogirl
Floating Homes

I really enjoyed walking around and down the docks of the floating homes in Victoria BC!
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I'd love living here
May 24th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab composition and beautiful blues
May 24th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like such a fun place to photograph- and hours would go by in a blink!
May 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful reflections and stunning view in between the boats
May 24th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
ooooh the colors are beautiful!
May 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful homes and colourful reflections.
May 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
A wonderful area!
May 24th, 2025  
