Previous
Photo 4028
Floating Homes -2
Another view of the floating homes in Victoria BC.
Yesterday’s floating homes:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2025-05-22
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4184
photos
232
followers
123
following
1103% complete
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th May 2025 3:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
canada
,
floating
,
victoria
,
bc
,
dock
,
homes
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That looks like a fun way to live. Nice shot!
May 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 25th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
They offer some nice colors as the kayaks!
May 25th, 2025
