Previous
Photo 4030
Tulip Festival
25th May 2025
25th May 25
5
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4186
photos
232
followers
123
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th May 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
festival
,
canada
,
tulip
,
ottawa
Corinne
ace
Lovely
May 30th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
So pretty. I love your focus here.
May 30th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the DOF, and the colours are fabulous.
May 30th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautifully-filled frame!
May 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
How pretty.
May 30th, 2025
